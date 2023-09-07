Barber, Sebring added to 2024 SRO America schedule

SRO Motorsports America has made additions and updates to the 2024 calendar with Barber Motorsports Park returning to the schedule for the first time since 2016 as the penultimate event for all SRO America competition. Sebring International Raceway also is back on the calendar, moving to a new May date to bring together a collection of the best American circuits for the upcoming season.

The all-new sports car race weekend at Barber Motorsports Park on September 6-8 will bring a new look to the Alabama circuit in the fall. Previously racing in conjunction with IndyCar, SRO America will headline the GT weekend with all five championships in action, featuring the top brands like Acura, Aston Martin, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Mercedes-AMG, Porsche, Toyota and more.

“Barber Motorsports Park is excited to welcome SRO Motorsports to Alabama” said George Dennis, president of ZOOM Motorsports, the exclusive promoter of Barber Motorsports Park. “This exciting, sports-car-focused event is a great addition to our 2024 race schedule and will entertain fans from all over the southeast.”

“We’re thrilled to announce the updates our team has diligently worked to secure for the 2024 season,” said SRO Motorsports America President and CEO Greg Gill. “We always aim to bring our competitors back to the locations they truly enjoy racing, and this schedule reflects the effort to make that desire a reality.”

The Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS is joined by GT America powered by AWS, Pirelli GT4 America, TC America powered by Skip Barber, and Toyota GR Cup North America at each of its scheduled seven events. GT America will continue challenging competitors on street courses, adding an eighth event in Long Beach, California, April 19-21.

“This will be an exciting addition to our weekend race lineup in 2024,” said Grand Prix Association of Long Beach President & CEO Jim Michaelian. “GT America brings a very competitive series with well-known marques that our fans are sure to recognize. It rounds out a diverse slate of racing that is sure to keep everybody at the edge of their seats all weekend.”

Following the winter test, SRO America will kick off 2024 in Sonoma Raceway on April 5-7. The GT America powered by AWS series runs south along the California coast to Long Beach for a standalone street race with the IndyCar Series April 26-28.

Sebring International Raceway leaps ahead to May 3-5 for a battle on the bumps. The spring season will cap off with Circuit of the Americas May 17-19 in Austin, Texas — SRO America’s home track. The series looks forward to returning to NOLA Motorsports Park in subsequent seasons.

After a summer break in June, SRO America returns to action at VIRginia International Raceway July 19-21. Racers will return to Road America on August 16-18 with its GT Parade & Welcome Party alongside the race weekend. Barber Motorsports Park joins the schedule on Sept. 6-8 after a seven-year hiatus.

The 2024 season ends with the thrilling Indianapolis 8 Hour presented by AWS endurance race on Oct. 4-6 in coordination with the Intercontinental GT Challenge at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

2024 updated SRO America schedule

TBA – Winter Test (Location TBA)

April 5-7 – Sonoma Raceway

April 19-21 – Long Beach Grand Prix*

May 3-5 – Sebring International Raceway

May 17-19 – Circuit of the Americas

July 19-21 – VIRginia International Raceway

August 16-18 – Road America

September 6-8 – Barber Motorsports Park

October 4-6 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway

*GT America only

