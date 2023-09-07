Armstrong signs multi-year IndyCar deal with Ganassi

Marcus Armstrong’s future is tied to Chip Ganassi Racing, where the leader in the NTT IndyCar Series Rookie of the Year standings will return in 2024 under a new multi-year contract that will have the New Zealander elevated to a full-time driver.

“Marcus Armstrong has proven in 2023 his quick adaptation to IndyCar road and street tracks, he’s ready to be a full-time Chip Ganassi Racing IndyCar driver,” said CGR managing director Mike Hull. “Winning is integrated into his racing resume. This includes his pursuit of the 2023 IndyCar Rookie of the Year. He knows how to win as a teammate. Next comes ovals at the highest global level. We look forward to a long-term relationship driven by growth and opportunity with Marcus.”

Armstrong, who will conduct his rookie oval test next week at Texas Motor Speedway, relishes the chance to forge a steady career in IndyCar.

“I am very proud and excited to continue with Chip Ganassi Racing for next year and beyond,” he said. “Together with this very talented and experienced team, I am confident we can compete at the highest level in this championship. I feel very grateful that Chip has given me the time to adapt to IndyCar and has helped me every step of the way in what has been a good season.

“I’ve spent the year learning from a great group of people, including my teammates and Dario [Franchitti]. I’m very grateful for how much help I’ve received from each team member. With a season under my belt, I now want to turn these lessons into results. I will be racing on the ovals for the first time next year and it’s an exciting challenge that I’m confident I can learn quickly. I spent the entire month of May either in the engineering office or in the pit stand this year, trying to familiarize myself with the details of oval racing. It’s a challenge that excites me a lot.”

Armstrong completes CGR’s four-car lineup led by six-time champion Scott Dixon, new and now two-time champion Alex Palou and rookie Linus Lundqvist, who takes over for the Andretti-bound Marcus Ericsson.