Inside the SCCA: Day 1 at the SCCA Solo Nationals

Inside the SCCA: Day 1 at the SCCA Solo Nationals

Podcasts

Inside the SCCA: Day 1 at the SCCA Solo Nationals

By September 6, 2023 4:24 AM

By |

Episode 118 of Inside the SCCA Presented by Mazda Motorsports is our first episode from the 50th SCCA Solo Nationals in Lincoln, Nebraska. We heard about a driver who is driving a car that has been in her family for more than 50 years… and it competed in the first solo nationals in 1972. We also caught up with the SCCA’s President and CEO Mike Cobb, last year’s CSP National Champion and you’ll find out why I consider the Solo Nats Burning Man for gearheads.

Podcasts, SCCA / SportsCar Magazine

Crandon World Cup | Sunday Championships | Livestream

LATEST NEWS

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More SCCA / SportsCar Magazine
Home