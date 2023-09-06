Inside the SCCA: Day 1 at the SCCA Solo Nationals

Episode 118 of Inside the SCCA Presented by Mazda Motorsports is our first episode from the 50th SCCA Solo Nationals in Lincoln, Nebraska. We heard about a driver who is driving a car that has been in her family for more than 50 years… and it competed in the first solo nationals in 1972. We also caught up with the SCCA’s President and CEO Mike Cobb, last year’s CSP National Champion and you’ll find out why I consider the Solo Nats Burning Man for gearheads.
TV 36m ago
Racing on TV, September 8-10
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted. Friday, September 8 Saturday, September 9 Sunday, September 10 Key: SDD: Same (…)
Formula 1 2hr ago
Williams won’t stand a chance until Vegas - Albon
Alex Albon views his points in the Italian Grand Prix as particularly crucial because he feels Williams won’t be in with a chance of (…)
Radical Cup 2hr ago
All titles up for grabs this weekend in Blue Marble Radical Cup North America finale
In what is shaping up to be the largest Blue Marble Radical Cup North America event of 2023, teams and competitors will descend on (…)Powered by: Radical Motorsport
Viewpoints 3hr ago
F1 cost cap controversy avoided... for now
This week’s announcement from the FIA regarding the 2022 financial regulations was about as far removed from the way the 2021 findings (…)
Viewpoints 7hr ago
The RACER Mailbag, September 6
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of (…)
Formula 1 18hr ago
Ricciardo expected to miss Singapore and Japan
Daniel Ricciardo is set to miss the upcoming Formula 1 races in Singapore and Japan as he continues his recovery from a broken hand. (…)
Viewpoints 22hr ago
How is van Gisbergen flattening the NASCAR learning curve?
Darian Grubb is no stranger to working with talented race car drivers. Grubb, a veteran of the NASCAR garage, has been the crew chief of (…)
IndyCar 1d ago
Andretti Autosport becomes Andretti Global
The team that started life as Team Green, became Team Kool Green, then Andretti Green Racing when Micheal Andretti bought into Barry (…)
NASCAR 1d ago
Hocevar enjoys competitive run at Darlington as he continues to learn the ropes
Carson Hocevar had a quietly competitive run in the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway in what was his second NASCAR Cup Series start. (…)
