Walk & Talk with Chip Ganassi Racing's Barry Wanser

Walk & Talk with Chip Ganassi Racing's Barry Wanser

Videos

Walk & Talk with Chip Ganassi Racing's Barry Wanser

By September 5, 2023 1:32 PM

By |

Days before his cancer surgery, Chip Ganassi Racing team manager and race strategist for new NTT IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou joined RACER’s Marshall Pruett for a walk & talk interview at the WWTR oval to share insights from his life and career.

IndyCar, Videos

Crandon World Cup | Sunday Championships | Livestream

LATEST NEWS

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home