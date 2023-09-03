Portland Victory Lap with Alex Palou

New NTT IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou joins RACER’s Marshall Pruett for a stiff celebratory beer and shares his thoughts on winning the Portland Grand Prix and earning his second IndyCar title since 2021.
Or click HERE to watch on YouTube.
