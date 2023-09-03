Lime Rock Concours attracts more than 1000 cars

Lime Rock Park played host to a spectacle of automotive excellence on Sunday, with more than 1000 cars descending upon its grounds. While Friday, Saturday and Monday of Historic Festival 41 celebrate the power and performance of vintage racing, Sunday honors its artistry, beauty and history for The Lime Rock Concours and Gathering of the Marques.

With cars ranging from the eclectic and fun to the distinguished and rare, visitors had the chance to take a stroll around the 1.5-mile circuit to get an up-close look of cars that were parked all around the Connecticut track.

The Lime Rock Concours was once again headed by an esteemed panel of judges that evaluated more than 200 cars, selecting 17 for drive-up awards. The Best in Show d’Elegance was awarded to Paul Gould’s 1954 Desoto Adventurer II while Santo Spadaro’s 1953 PBX H modified took Best in Show Sport.

Representatives from Hagerty, Autodromo and Marsh McLennan were all part of the prestigious award ceremony.

The presence of MGs in the Concours was also diversely represented as examples spanning some 100 years were brought to life during the new Concours in Motion. As the procession of MGs cruised down the Sam Posey Straight through Turn 1, Barn Find Hunter host Tom Cotter shared the captivating history of each car over the PA.

A special moment happened on the Concours as Sam Posey was reunited with his 1971 Ferrari 512 M that he drove with Peter Revson and Swede Savage in two of America’s biggest races: the Daytona 24 Hour and Sebring 12 Hour. The car was part of Lawrence Auriana’s collection of 17 rare cars and motorcycles featured on the Concours.

At the heart of the Concours were the 11 Chrysler Concept cars that included the 1960 Plymouth XNR & the 1963 Chrysler Turbine Car.

The five-day event will conclude on Monday with the final competition outings as all nine race groups will stage a total of 18 races to close out the 41st edition of the event.

Gates open at 7:00am with racing starting at 9:00am. Tickets are available at the gate. Children under 12, active military and vets are free.

Glimpse of Historic Festival live stream begins at 9:00am at http://www.limerock.com/live and VintageMotorsport.com.