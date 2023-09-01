Your bridge-view seat for Historic Festival 41 at Lime Rock Park

By September 1, 2023 8:41 AM

For the first time, Lime Rock Park is offering a live stream direct from Historic Festival 41 including Greg Ricks, the voice of Lime Rock Park, hosting each day’s track action. Catch a glimpse of the activity Friday, Saturday and Monday, September 1-4, with a view from the Sam Posey Bridge overlooking the front straight at limerock.com/live. Stream starts at 9am each day.

Full event schedule

Entry list

