Inside the SCCA: Exploring Flagtronics

On episode 117 of Inside the SCCA we will talk about SCCA’s new flagging and communications tool Flagtronics. Our guests will be James Ballenger — the owner of Flagtronics — and Todd Buras, a past Spec Miata National Champion and a driver with a ton of experience using the system. We’ll talk about what it does, how it works and why it’s an important tool for both race organizers and drivers.

