Return to Phoenix among highlights of 2024 NHRA schedule

NHRA today announced it 2024 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule, including returns to Chicago’s Route 66 Raceway and Phoenix’s Arizona Nationals among the season’s 21 events.

As previously announced, the NHRA will open its season at Gainesville Raceway on March 7-10. The series will then return to Phoenix for the NHRA Arizona Nationals on April 5-7.

Two race weekends remain to be determined as the NHRA looks to expand its track network across the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series. Those locations and races — which will take place June 21-23 and July 12-14 — will be announced at a later date.

“It is always a huge thrill to release our schedule for the upcoming year and I know the 2024 season will continue to build on all the excitement that’s already taken place in 2023,” NHRA President Glen Cromwell said. “Celebrating our 55th annual event to open the season in Gainesville and our 70th event at Indianapolis is a great tribute to the longstanding traditions that have been built at these iconic tracks over the past several decades. Those will be two special moments in a year that will again feature a lot of fantastic racing at spectacular facilities across the country, including a return to Phoenix. We’re excited for two future track announcements as well, and we appreciate all the fans, race teams, track partners and sponsors who all played a big role in helping put this exciting 2024 schedule together.”

All races will be aired exclusively on FOX Sports, with select events on the FOX broadcast network.

2024 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

March 7-10: 55th annual NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla. The event will also include the Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout.

March 21-24: 64th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif.

April 5-7: 39th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Phoenix

April 12-14: 24th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

April 26-28: 14th annual Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Charlotte

May 17-19: 24th annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Chicago

May 31-June 2: 11th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H.

June 7-9: 23rd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

June 21-23: TBA

June 27-30: 18th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

July 12-14: TBA

July 19-21: 35th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Seattle

July 26-28: 36th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

Aug. 15-18: 42nd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.

Aug. 28-Sept. 2: 70th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis. The race will also include the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout.

Sept. 12-15: 39th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 20-22: 16th annual Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Charlotte.

Sept. 27-29: 13th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis

Oct. 10-13: 39th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Dallas

Oct. 31-Nov. 3: 24th annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

Nov. 14-17: 59th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif.