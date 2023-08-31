Ganassi confirms Lundqvist for 2024 IndyCar season

Linus Lundqvist is joining Chip Ganassi Racing as an NTT IndyCar Series driver starting in 2024.

“It’s terrific that the opportunity to hire Linus, a proven winner, plus the reigning 2022 Indy NXT champion is now a reality at Chip Ganassi Racing,” said CGR managing director Mike Hull. “He has shown that his on-track performance creates the racecraft separation that’s required in IndyCar today. Growing together with Linus is what comes next.”

Lundqvist stormed to win last year’s Indy NXT (then known as Indy Lights) championship but was unable to secure a full-season ride in IndyCar. Meyer Shank Racing signed the 24-year-old to a three-race run in the No. 60 Honda from Nashville through World Wide Technology Raceway, where he outperformed teammate Helio Castroneves, set two fastest race laps, and drew the interest of CGR with each outing.

“Joining Chip Ganassi Racing is an absolute dream come true for me,” Lundqvist said. “Stepping up to race full-time in the NTT IndyCar Series, and to do so with one of the most successful teams in the history of the championship, is the moment I’ve been working for throughout my career. It is hard to explain how much this means to me. I am incredibly grateful to Chip, Mike and to everyone who has backed me on this journey, including of course my family.”

The Swede will join the team this weekend at Portland and next weekend in Monterey to take part in engineering debriefs and prepare to race for the team after signing a multi-year contract to replace his outgoing countryman Marcus Ericsson, who is departing for Andretti Autosport.