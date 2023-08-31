FIA unveils new F2 car for 2024 in Monza

The new Formula 2 car from 2024 onwards has been revealed ahead of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix. The car has been designed with revised steering demands to try and make the championship more accessible.

The car features an unusual curved rear wing design as well as a front wing similar to the Formula 1 designs that are currently in use. The revised aerodynamics are designed to encourage close racing, while the safety systems have also been strengthened, including cockpit safety packages for a range of driver sizes.

While there is no power steering, that final point hints at the work done by F2 to comply with the FIA 2024 specifications in terms of braking, steering effort and ergonomics, all intended to ensure it’s not just the strongest and most physically able drivers who can be successful in the category.

The 2024 car is powered by a 3.4-liter turbocharged Mecachrome engine, that will once again run on 55% bio-sourced sustainable fuel next year — as this year’s car does — before switching to a synthetic sustainable fuel developed by Aramco in 2025, with the target of 100% synthetic sustainable fuel two years later.

“F2 consistently delivers excellent racing and acts as an important training ground for future members of the Formula 1 grid, and by bringing the design philosophies of the two cars closer together we will support this development further,” F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said.

“The new F2 car is also an important symbol for our sustainability journey as the series continues to pioneer advanced sustainable fuel which will become a part of F1 from 2026. I want to pay tribute to Bruno (Michel, F2 CEO) and his team as well as the FIA for our continued strong collaboration in this category. I can’t wait to see the car on track next season.”

Former F2 driver Tatiana Calderon completed a successful shakedown of the car in July in Varano, and testing will continue with multiple drivers including reigning champion Felipe Drugovich before teams take delivery of the first Dallara-built car before the end of December. Each team is scheduled to then receive a second car in mid-January.

“The launch of this next generation of FIA Formula 2 car marks the start of an exciting new chapter for the championship,” FIA deputy president for sport Robert Reid said. “A huge amount of work has been done by the FIA, Formula 2 and its partners to put together what is a truly impressive package focused on close racing, the latest safety technologies, even greater environmental sustainability and better accessibility for drivers than ever before.

“This significant step will bring Formula 2 closer to the pinnacle of motorsport, ensuring that the next generation of drivers get the best possible preparation for the future and also put on a fantastic show for the fans around the world.

“Seeing how design philosophies and technologies are cascading down from Formula 1 to the junior categories is a great testament to the FIA single-seater pathway that guides young talents from around the world towards a successful career in top-flight competition, and we are all looking forward to seeing this car in racing action next season.”