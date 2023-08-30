Racing on TV, September 1-4

Racing on TV, September 1-4

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, September 1

Monza
practice 1		 7:25-8:30am

Monza
practice 1		 7:25-8:30am

Monza
practice 2		 10:55am-
12:00pm

Monza
practice 2		 10:55am-
12:00pm

Portland practice 1 6:55-7:15pm

Saturday, September 2

Monza
practice 3		 6:25-7:30am

Monza
practice 3		 6:25-7:30am

Monza
qualifying		 9:55-
11:00am

Monza
qualifying		 9:55-
11:00am

Darlington
qualifying		 10:30am-
12:30pm

Portland practice
2		 12:00-
1:00pm

Darlington
practice/
qualifying		 12:30-2:30pm

Darlington 3:00-3:30pm
pre-race
3:30-6:30pm
race

Portland
qualifying		 3:30-5:00pm

Portland practice
3		 8:15-8:45pm

Sunday, September 3

Italian
GP		 7:30-8:55am
pre-race
8:55-11:00am

Italian
GP		 7:30-8:55am
pre-race
8:55-11:00am

VIR 12:00-1:00pm
(D)

Indianapolis
qualifying 1		 12:00-2:00pm

VIR 1:00-3:00pm
(D)

Portland 1:10-3:20pm

Spain 1:30-3:00pm

Portland 3:00-3:30pm
pre-race
3:30-5:30pm
race
5:30-6:00pm
post-race
(Peacock)

Indianapolis
FC All Star
Callout		 4:00-5:30pm

Darlington 5:30-6:00pm
pre-race
6:00-10:30pm
race
10:30-
11:00pm
post-race

Indianapolis
qualifying 2		 5:30-7:30pm

DuQuoin 9:00-11:00pm

Monday, September 4

Indianapolis
finals		 12:00-2:00pm

Indianapolis
finals		 2:00-5:00pm

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

  • SRO-america.com
  • SCCA.com
  • Ferrari Challenge
  • The Trans Am Series airs in 60-minute highlight shows in primetime on the MAVTV Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire lineup of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
  • All NTT IndyCar Series stream live on Peacock Premium.

MX-5 Cup | Round 12 – VIR

