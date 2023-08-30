Jasmine Salinas set to launch NHRA Top Fuel program for 2024

Jasmine Salinas has completed the NHRA Top Fuel licensing process and will move into the class alongside her father beginning in 2024.

Salinas did multiple test sessions this season, the first in March at Wildhorse Pass Motorsports Park in Arizona. The 31-year-old earned her license in June at Indianapolis Raceway Park, where it was signed by Blake Alexander, Antron Brown, Trip Tatum and her father Mike Salinas.

“It’s really hard to put into words what it means to say that I’m now officially a Top Fuel dragster driver,” Salinas said. “From my first pass in Arizona where it was all about getting the feel of the launch and the power of my first ‘full pull’ and passes over 313 mph, it’s really been a unique experience. Now it’s time to spend as much time as possible the rest of the 2023 season getting runs and continued testing where possible and ensuring I’m in the best physical and mental condition possible when the 2024 season kicks off.”

Salinas will make her Top Fuel debut at Gainesville, Florida, March 7-10 with the family team, Scrappers Racing. A crew chief and team members for Salinas will be announced at a later date.

Scrappers Racing will spend the remainder of 2023 obtaining sponsorship for the full 2024 season.

Salinas moves into the class from Top Alcohol Dragster, where she’s run since 2019 and has five victories. Her racing career began in the Junior Dragster division at 15 years old, and she’s also been a vital part of the Scrappers Racing team working as Floater and Supercharger Assistant in previous years and currently serving as the general manager.

“It’s really an exciting time for Scrappers Racing to be expanding to two Top Fuel dragsters for the 2024 season and especially having Jasmine behind the wheel of one of them,” Mike Salinas said. “Now that we’ve got Jasmine officially licensed, our focus is on sponsorship on the cars for 2024. I know she will make an incredible ambassador for the right partner, and I want to make sure she has the best opportunities possible to not only compete at the top level every weekend but also enhance the sport through her work with the right partners.”