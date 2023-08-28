Hocevar the latest to fill the No. 42

Carson Hocevar will drive the No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet for Legacy Motor Club this weekend at Darlington Raceway.

Hocevar is a full-time competitor in the Craftsman Truck Series and is currently competing for the championship, but this will be his second career start in the NASCAR Cup Series. Hocevar drove for Spire Motorsports in June at St. Louis as Corey LaJoie filled in for the suspended Chase Elliott at Hendrick Motorsports.

“This is a great opportunity to get some seat time in the Cup Series and help out the team at Legacy M.C.,” Hocevar said. “I had the chance earlier this year to race at St. Louis in the Cup Series. I’m looking forward to working with Luke (Lambert) and the No. 42 team, and if anyone knows how to get around Darlington, Erik Jones does, so it will be great to have him as a teammate.”

Legacy Motor Club is filling out the No. 42 car with various drivers to finish the season after parting ways with Noah Gragson. The rookie driver was suspended by the organization and indefinitely by NASCAR earlier this month after it was found that he’d like an insensitive meme on Instagram about the murder of George Floyd.

Hocevar was previously entered in the Xfinity Series race at Darlington in the No. 77 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports but he will forgo those plans to focus on the Cup Series effort.

“Carson is a very talented driver and has a bright future,” said Cal Wells III, CEO of Legacy M.C. “We are thankful to Chevrolet, Spire Motorsports and Niece Motorsports for making this happen and look forward to seeing what he can do in the No. 42 this weekend.”