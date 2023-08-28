Field, Persing, Dyszelski, McMurray, and Bacon take Radical victories at COTA

It was the final day of a demanding weekend for teams and competitors at the Blue Marble Radical Cup North America program at the famed Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. With points on the line and championships set to be decided in California in less than two weeks, Jon Field swept the Platinum class while Nick Persing and Danny Dyszelski split the wins in Pro 1500. Chris McMurray won Round 14 with Jace Bacon on top in Round 15 with three more races remaining.

It was all Jon Field in the second Radical Cup race of the weekend as he turned his pole position into a race win claiming the victory in the 18-lap race. After contact halted the progress of Jason Plotke, Field flexed his muscles to win by more than 30 seconds over Saturday’s round one winner Louis Schriber. Schriber earned his second podium in as many races as he showed speed around the more than three-mile COTA facility.

Racing to the third position was Wayne Williams who started fifth before moving forward to join Field and Schriber on the podium. After early race contact, Plotke was able to soldier on and cross the line in the fourth position ahead of Jim Booth who added his second top-five result of the weekend.

Nick Persing and Danny Dyszelski were back at the top in the Pro 1500 ranks as Persing scored the win by less than a second as the pair battled tooth and nail on the track and on the points sheet. While Persing gained two positions through the race, Dyszelski lost one as the championship battle swings like a pendulum. Gregg Gorski continued his string of podiums as he finished just in arrears of the two championship protagonists and ahead of Will Lin and Robert Soroka who rounded out the top-five.

It was a battle of the Crown Concepts drivers in the Pro 1340 class as Chris McMurry and Jace Bacon battled at the front of the field. While McMurray was looking for his fifth straight win at COTA, Bacon was aiming for championship points to fight for the title. In the end, a slight mistake by Bacon allowed McMurray to scoot away and drive to the win.

Bacon joined McMurray on the podium in a Crown Concepts one – two while Ken Savage rounded out the podium. Ben Blander was the best of the rest in P4 while Saturday’s podium winner, Seth Bacon, completed the top-five.

Field made it two-for-two on the day as he swept the Platinum class proceedings taking the victory in the 16-lap race. Louis Schriber and Wayne Williams were back on the podium as the

top-three in race three were a carbon copy of race two. Alain Derzie, who failed to finish race two with a mechanical issue, found his way back into the top-five in race three with a fourth-place result while Jim Booth added his third top-five finish of the weekend.

With Persing taking the win in race two, Dyszelski was back on top in race three as he scored the win and took over the championship point lead. With only one event weekend and three races remaining, it is still anyone’s title to win with Persing finishing on the podium in second. RySpec Racing’s Robert Soroka was able to find his way back to the podium with a solid drive to third gaining four positions throughout the race to earn a P3 trophy ahead of Gorski and Lin who rounded out the top-five.

The Bacon family had a career race in the third and final on track event of the weekend as Jace took the win with Father Seth celebrating with him on the podium in the second position. Ben Blander was able to push his #34 entry to the third and final step of the podium with Ken Savage and Chris McMurray finished fourth and fifth respectively, ending McMurray’s win streak in Austin, Texas at five.

Next up for the Blue Marble Radical Cup North America program is the final event of the 2023 season at the famed Weathertech Laguna Seca in Monterrey, California over the September 7-10 weekend.

Blue Marble Radical Cup events are open to all local and regional Radical racers with eligible cars to participate. More information, including links to register for events and obtain licensing, can be found at www.radicalmotorsport.com. Please stay tuned to the Blue Marble Radical Cup North America social media pages for the latest series news and updates.