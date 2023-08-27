Preece to remain in hospital overnight after Daytona rolls

Stewart-Haas Racing released a statement late on Saturday night saying that Ryan Preece “will remain overnight at Halifax Health Medical Center for continued observation” after rolling 10-and-a-half times at Daytona.

“The driver of the No. 41 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing is awake, alert and mobile and has been communicating with family and friends,” said that statement. “Preece will undergo another evaluation by medical personnel later this morning. An update will be provided in the afternoon.”

Preece posted an encouraging message on social media late on Saturday night after being transported to a local hospital in Daytona following a vicious crash in the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

“If you want to be a race car driver, you better be tough,” Preece wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “(Expletive). … I’m coming back.”

On lap 156, Preece’s No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang was hit in the rear bumper by Erik Jones going down the Daytona International Speedway backstretch. The contact shot Preece to the left, where he collided with teammate Chase Briscoe.

Preece’s car slid sideways across the infield grass and flipped over, hitting upside down. The car then began a violent series of barrel rolls before coming to a stop on its wheels.

Preece climbed out of the car and was helped to a stretcher. After an initial visit to the infield care center, he was transported for further evaluation.

NASCAR is taking the No. 41 Ford to the R&D Center for a safety evaluation.