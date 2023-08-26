Blue Marble Radical Cup North America - news and notes from around the paddock

The penultimate round of the Blue Marble Radical Cup North America program is upon us and day one of on-track action at the famed Circuit of the Americas is complete. A few major storylines throughout the paddock are trumped by the heat and humidity as the temperature skyrocketed throughout the day with no relief coming throughout the weekend.

“It is crazy hot in Texas,” explained Radical Motorsports director Tom Drewer. “We urge teams, drivers, families, crew, and spectators to stay hydrated throughout the weekend and to be extra cautious.”

On the track, Chris McMurray made his return to the Radical Cup paddock and showed his speed in the very first on-track session. As the winner of all three rounds in 2022 at the Circuit of the Americas, the Crown Concepts Racing driver is looking to repeat the feat this weekend in the Pro 1340 class. In the Platinum class, Jon Field and Louis Schriber led the two test sessions before the first official practice of the weekend.

In the Pro 1500 class, the title fight will be reenergized this weekend as Radical Northwest’s Nick Persing and WISKO Racing’s Danny Dyszelski with six races remaining. Dyszelski started the season strong putting together an impressive streak of race wins before Persing began to apply the pressure as the season wore on. Coming into the weekend, the duo is separated by eight points for both the class and overall points championship, and both are hungry to claim their first Radical Cup Championship. It should also be noted that both drivers were found at the top of the time sheets throughout the day as veteran racer Gregg Gorski pushed them to the limit as he hunts for his second win of the season.

Drewer continued, “I have a feeling that the Pro 1500 battle between Nick and Danny will go all the way down to the final race, maybe even the final lap. The two drivers are some of North America’s future motorsport stars, and they are putting on an epic battle this season.”

The end of the day was highlighted by the Blue Marble Radical Cup Welcome Party and a cold beverage greeted teams and competitors as they welcomed relief from the heat. An event tradition within the Radical Cup paddock, the Blue Marble Cocktail Party is always one that is looked forward to.

Some additional rumors around the paddock have been mentioned including comments on the potential of the 2024 schedule that includes at least two event weekends with the NTT IndyCar Series, a big team making a major push at the final event weekend with a handful of drivers, and upwards of ten North American drivers set to travel overseas to the Radical World Finals in Portugal.

Absent from the weekend is Radical Cup stalwart Mike Anzaldi who is missing his first race after 48 consecutive Radical Cup starts. Moving his daughter into school, Anzaldi will be back for the final round at Laguna Seca in a few weeks’ time.

Saturday will feature practice two, qualifying, and the first wheel-to-wheel action of the weekend. Sunday is reserved for races two and three on the weekend. Qualifying and all three races will be broadcast on the Radical Motorsports YouTube page HERE.

Blue Marble Radical Cup events are open to all local and regional Radical racers with eligible cars to participate. More information, including links to register for events and obtain licensing, can be found at www.radicalmotorsport.com. Please stay tuned to the Blue Marble Radical Cup North America social media pages for the latest series news and updates.