United Autosports signs Keating and Quinn for 2024 IMSA campaign

Ben Keating and Alex Quinn will be two of the drivers in United Autosport’s 2024 IMSA LMP2 effort as it transitions from the FIA World Endurance Championship to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

“The signing of Ben and Alex for IMSA next year is a show of intent from our team,” said Richard Dean, CEO of United Autosports. “We are all very motivated to be working with these talented and proven winners in IMSA. We are coming to IMSA to win races, and having Ben and Alex join our team gives us every chance of achieving that.”

Texan Keating has won multiple championships in sports car racing, most recently this year’s GTE-Am title in WEC for Corvette Racing with two races to go, and currently leads the LMP2 points in the WeatherTech Championship with Paul-Loup Chatin.

“2024 will be a season of change for me, and I am very excited about it,” said Keating. “I have been with PR1 for the past three years and we have seen an enormous amount of success… but I am really excited to complete the full 2024 IMSA season with United Autosports. My past has been awesome and I am equally excited about the future.”

Among his accomplishments, Keating has won the 24 Hours of Le Mans (2022 and ‘23), Rolex 24 at Daytona (2015) and Mobil 1 12 Hours of Sebring (2021 and ’22) events. Keating is the 2021 LMP2 champion in IMSA, and followed that with a Michelin Endurance Cup title in the class last season.

Quinn joined Keating and Chatin for the endurance races this year.

“Working with Alex Quinn in 2023 has been great, and I believe he will continue to develop even more under the United Autosports banner,” said Keating.

Quinn is a 22-year-old Brit whose resume also includes F4, F3, F2000 and British GT.

“I’m really excited about this new venture with the United Autosports team and, of course, to be joining Ben for another year in IMSA” said Quinn.

“It’s an honor to be teaming up with United Autosports, a team with so much experience in LMP2. I am really enjoying my first season in endurance racing; hopefully Ben and myself can finish the season strongly, and looking ahead, I am feeling positive that we can challenge for the title in 2024 with United Autosports.”

Keating and Quinn will contest the full IMSA LMP2 season with the Zak Brown / Richard Dean-led outfit. And subject to ACO approval, there will be an eighth race on Keating’s calendar with the team.

“Running in the 24 Hours of Le Mans for a 10th time in a row is a big priority for me,” Keating said. “I’d like to attempt to win my class for a third year in a row, and I believe United Autosports gives me the best chance at realizing this goal.”

Driver announcements for the team’s second car in the WeatherTech Championship will come at a later date.