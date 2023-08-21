Persing and Dyszelski in tight title fight entering COTA

Ready to battle it out in Rounds 13 through 15 of the 2023 Blue Marble Radical Cup North America program, 25 Radical racers will take on the famed 20-turn, 3.27-mile Circuit of the Americas (COTA) this coming weekend.

Scorching triple-digit temperatures will add an additional challenge to heated championship battles across all three classes, with the tightest being between young-guns Nick Persing and Danny Dyszelski for the PRO 1500 and outright titles.

“Two drivers have risen to the top of the highly competitive PRO 1500 class, who are both equally talented and capable of winning the outright title and prize drive at the Radical World Finals, whether this year in Portugal, or next year,” commented Radical’s global motorsport director Tom Drewer.

With six races remaining, Nick Persing leads Danny Dyszelski by a mere eight points. Gregg Gorski, who picked up his first career Radical Cup win on the Streets of Toronto and leads the race for the Fangio title, enters the weekend third in points, ahead of Canadian Robert Soroka and female competitor Aurora Straus.

Persing (Cameron Racing) and Dyszelski (WISKO Racing) have traded both wins and podiums week in and week out and in Toronto, but the duo failed to finish one of the three races due to contact. In the Cameron Racing camp, Persing will be joined by Arul Venkatesh and the extra data from a second driver on track could be the difference maker in the final result. Group-A’s Jack Yang and the returning Will Lin (ONE Motorsports) both could be wild cards, while RySpec Racing’s Soroka will continue to chase his first win, as will reigning Pro 1340 champion Austin Riley, who took two podiums in Toronto.

Nine drivers are set to take the green flag in the high-horsepower Platinum class. Jon Field enters the weekend 60 points ahead of ONE Motorsports teammate Alan Miller, who is less than 30 ahead of the ever-fast Louis Schriber (RYNO Racing). Both of these drivers will be looking to keep the pressure on the veteran and former American Le Mans Series champion.

After three podiums in Toronto, dirt track racer Wayne Williams sees himself fourth in the standings ahead of Alain Derzie in the fifth position. Racing for Austin’s Esses Racing, Williams will be hoping to become a hometown hero, as will teammates Scott Wagner and Conrad Park. Of note, Park will be driving the only closed cockpit car in the field, a Radical RXC 600R.

A podium winner at COTA in 2022, Crown Concepts with Apex Motor Club will return to the Platinum class with Jason Plotke, while G-Tech Motorsports will see Jason Greenwood behind the wheel.

G-Tech teammate Ken Savage enters the weekend 37 points ahead Seth Bacon as his son Jace Bacon is only five points in arrears of him in the Pro 1340 points battle. After both of the Bacon Boyz found the wall in Toronto, it will be crucial for the rookie drivers to keep it clean at COTA as they attempt to hunt Savage down.

Helping their cause could be the fact that Crown Concepts are fielding the experienced Chris McMurry and series debutant Ralph Ludwig. Previous podium place-getter Ben Blander will fly the Team Stradale flag as he looks to fight his way to the front of the talent-filled field.

And it’s not just drivers’ titles on the line. Two team championships are also heating up. While ONE Motorsports may have all but wrapped up the Platinum class trophy, only five points separates Crown Concepts with Apex Motor Club from G-Tech Motorsports in the Pro 1340 class, while Radical Northwest with Cameron Racing is just seven points ahead of WISKO Racing in Pro 1500.

Drewer continued, “The championship picture will be much clearer as we leave Austin and head for California to join the NTT IndyCar Series for the finale at the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey. With Team and Driver Championships on the line, as well as the Overall Championship, there will be a lot to play for in California.”

Set to hit the track Friday for two test sessions and the first of two official practice sessions, Saturday will feature practice two, qualifying and the first wheel-to-wheel action of the weekend. Sunday is reserved for races two and three on the weekend. Qualifying and all three races will be broadcast on the Radical Motorsports YouTube page HERE.

Blue Marble Radical Cup events are open to all local and regional Radical racers with eligible cars to participate. More information, including links to register for events and obtain licensing, can be found at www.radicalmotorsport.com. Please stay tuned to the Blue Marble Radical Cup North America social media pages for the latest series news and updates.