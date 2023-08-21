Newgarden, Vanthoor join expanded Porsche lineup for Petit Le Mans

Two-time IndyCar champion and 2023 Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden will make his GTP debut at Petit Le Mans on October 11-14 driving for Porsche Penske Motorsport.

Newgarden, who raced in the LMP2 class at the Rolex 24 at Daytona earlier this year, will race alongside Matt Campbell and Felipe Nasr in the No. 7 Porsche 963 at the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season finale at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, a month after the conclusion of this year’s IndyCar campaign.

“I have a lot of respect and admiration for both the Penske and Porsche brands, and the combination between the two through Porsche Penske Motorsport is a dream scenario for any racing car driver and is an absolute honor to be a part of,” Newgarden said.

“Watching the dedicated teams build this program from the ground up over the last couple of years has been exciting to watch, and seeing both Porsche 963s get wins this year and compete for championships shows that all the hard work has paid off.

“My goal is to add to the program and help support the tremendous efforts that Porsche Penske Motorsport has put in place. With some good fortune, I’m sure we can turn effort into results together.”

Newgarden won’t be the only driver joining the Porsche Penske fold at Road Atlanta, with two-time IMSA GT champion and long-time Porsche factory driver Laurens Vanthoor joining Mathieu Jaminet and Nick Tandy in the No. 6 Porsche 963. Unlike Newgarden, he’s no stranger to the 963, having raced it the FIA World Endurance Championship this season alongside Kevin Estre and Andre Lotterer.

“I’m really excited to compete with the team’s IMSA program and help them wrap up their season, as they try and attain both the team and manufacturer championships,” said Vanthoor. “I feel like my experience at the track will help, and working closely with Nick, Mathieu and the entire team will help myself gain even more perspective of the overall organization as we wrap up the WEC season in Bahrain at the beginning of October.”

Porsche Penske Motorsport managing director Jonathan Diuguid is confident that both drivers will be valuable additions to the team as it looks to end its first season with the Porsche 963 on a high.

“Laurens has raced at Road Atlanta in the Porsche 911 RSR and he will be able to add his experience from racing in the WEC for PPM,” he said. “Josef brings a different dynamic as this year’s Indianapolis 500 winner; it will be something very exciting for the team as well as himself.

“Josef has increased his exposure to sports car racing already in 2023 with a test in the Team Penske LMP2, as well as raced in Daytona in 2023. In addition, he got his first exposure to the 963 in early June at Road America.

“With several testing days for the team at Road Atlanta, we are confident that both Laurens and Josef will be fully prepared to deliver for the team and have a positive result in the final race of the season.”