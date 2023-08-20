GRIDLIFE Circuit Legends doubles field and attendance in second year

The second running of the GRIDLIFE Circuit Legends festival at Lime Rock Park featured twice the attendance, competitors and concours participation over its inaugural year. The newest event on the Connecticut road course’s schedule, GRIDLIFE marks the third consecutive major event at Lime Rock Park to set an attendance record in 2023.

“GRIDLIFE Circuit Legends’ second year at the Park was beyond spectacular,” said Lime Rock Park CEO and President Dicky Riegel. “The fact that we had more than double the attendance here, set a record for GRIDLIFE for both their attendance and their participation, is exactly what we sought to achieve with GRIDLIFE since the inception of our relationship.

“Honestly, this group is the most joyous, respectful and best partner we could imagine. Most importantly, GRIDLIFE and its fans are the future of this place. That’s important to all of us here as we contemplate the future of Lime Rock Park. To be here on a spectacular August day with every next person having a bigger smile on their face than the person before them speaks volumes about the experience that GRIDLIFE brings to our track. We couldn’t be more proud of this partnership with GRIDLIFE.”

With burgeoning attendance over last year, spectators lined the fence rows around the track to see cars drifting for the only the second time in Lime Rock Park history. More than 300 cars from drifting, to Time Attack, touring cars and the curated Prime Legends Concours, which celebrated cars from the 1980s through the 2000s, participated in Saturday’s festivities.

“What an incredible weekend at Lime Rock Park,” said GRIDLIFE Strategy Director Shawn Fenton. “With double the attendance of last year, we are really seeing the seed that was planted last year grow into an incredible community up here in the Northeast. This event has become the beacon of our season and it really feels like our home away from home for the entire team.”

GRIDLIFE Circuit Legends celebrates diversity and inclusivity through its cars, participants and fans, celebrating car culture from the 90s through the 00s.

To close out the final day of the festival on Sunday, Aug. 20, FCP Euro will host its popular Sunday Motoring Meet with a GRIDLIFE flare. The car show and gathering is free on Sunday for fans and entrants.