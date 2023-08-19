The GRIDLIFE Circuit Legends Festival returns to Lime Rock Park this weekend for a second exhilarating year with double the amount of cars and a growing list of famous celebrity drivers suiting up to participate in the full-course drifting competition.

A fusion of music and motorsports will showcase Lime Rock Park like never before as rapper T-Pain gears up to take on the legendary circuit in a drift career. The collaboration brings together the worlds of music and racing in an unforgettable experience for fans, celebrating the world of motorsports and automotive excellence from the 1990s to early 2000s. The Grammy-winning artist will drive alongside 40 other drift drivers including Pro’s like Adam LZ, Ryan Tuerck and Justin Pawlak.

“A few people may remember that T-Pain was first introduced to drifting after attending the GRIDLIFE South Festival years back, and since then he has fully committed to the sport!” said GRIDLIFE Strategy Director Shawn Fenton. “T-Pain’s passion for drifting, his work ethic along with his easy going attitude make him a very welcome addition to the GRIDLIFE paddock. His attendance underscores that car culture can bring all of us together in the shared love of motorsport.”

It will be a flurry of activity over the course of the three-day event, on and off of the track at Lime Rock Park. The event will feature nearly 300 cars across GRIDLIFE Touring Cars, Time Attack Racing, the Prime Legends Concours and Drifting groups during the two-day racing festival. Several non-racing activities are also planned with an esports competition, a vintage arcade, campside karaoke and a VIP Pizza Party with Adam LZ on Friday evening.

Friday will include the LZ and Friends Pizza Party as widely acclaimed drift car driver Adam LZ plays host for a gathering of like-minded enthusiasts hanging with Adam LZ and his friends. The experience also includes Sally’s Pizza, an open bar, a game of stump, event merchandise bundle and raffle prizes from 6:30-8:30 p.m. A separate ticket is required for this event.

The Legends Shootout (a special Time Attack session highlighting legendary touring cars, special builds and classic platforms from the golden age of modern tuning) as well as Legends Drift (a a specially curated group of the best drift cars from around the region to shred around the hills of Lime Rock) will be memorable on-track features of the weekend.

GRIDLIFE Touring Cup and TrackBattle will feature the best in Grassroots Club Racing and Time Attack with two full days of action with four GRIDLIFE Touring Cup races along with multiple sessions of TrackBattle featuring the fastest cars in North America.

There is a lot to do off the track as well, as the GRIDLIFE Arcade is coming to Circuit Legends with a lineup of classic 1980s and ’90s arcade games and pinball machines, free sim play set to the classic LRP configuration and a bar to keep fans cool. The arcade games, including the sim, are free to play with an event ticket.

Sunday will close out the event on a much quieter note with the FCP Sunday Motoring Meet as FCP Euro will host its popular Sunday Motoring Meet with a GRIDLIFE flare. The car show and gathering on Sunday is free for fans and entrants.

For more information and to pregresiter for the car show held on Sunday, Aug. 20, visit: https://limerock.com/events/sundays-at-the-park/