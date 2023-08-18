Inside the SCCA: Gratitude

Podcasts

By August 18, 2023 8:01 AM

Episode 115 of Inside the SCCA is reflection time. I’m about to embark on a six-week whirlwind tour of two of the SCCA’s iconic events and I have a ton to be grateful for. Join me for a bit of a trip down memory lane!

