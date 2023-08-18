Inside the SCCA: Gratitude

Episode 115 of Inside the SCCA is reflection time. I’m about to embark on a six-week whirlwind tour of two of the SCCA’s iconic events and I have a ton to be grateful for. Join me for a bit of a trip down memory lane!
SRX 1hr ago
Late model ace Davenport wins SRX finale as Newman takes title
Three-time Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model champion Jonathan Davenport survived an onslaught of sliders on the final restart and to complete (…)
Nitrocross 14hr ago
Foust returning to Nitrocross in Utah
Tanner Foust is returning to Nitrocross for the second and third rounds of the 2023-24 season at the Utah Motorsports Campus, in what (…)
Podcasts 18hr ago
NASCAR podcast: Hendrick engineer Jessica Hook
Jessica Hook is an engineer at Hendrick Motorsports, but her exact role is still to be determined as Hook looks for her next challenge. (…)
Formula 1 18hr ago
Ferrari structure must keep evolving, Vasseur says
Team principal Fred Vasseur says he will be continuously evolving and improving the structure at Ferrari to stop the team falling behind (…)
IMSA 23hr ago
Jordan Taylor, Deletraz for second WTRAndretti Acura in 2024
Jordan Taylor returns to the family team and Louis Deletraz gets the call-up to full-time GTP driver as Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti (…)
NASCAR 23hr ago
NASCAR launches race replay site
NASCAR has introduced a free website with more than 1,000 full race replays under a video archive called “NASCAR Classics.” The (…)
IMSA 23hr ago
Sims, Catsburg in at Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller
With the news that Jordan Taylor would be returning to the family team next season, and with Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller doubling the (…)
IMSA 23hr ago
Aitken goes full-time for Cadillac Racing and Action Express
Jack Aitken is stepping into the driver vacancy left by Alexander Sims moving to Corvette, and taking on the full-time position from his (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 2d ago
300 cars confirmed for Porsche Rennsport Reunion 7
Porsche Cars North America, together with WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and Historic Sportscar Racing, has formally announced the (…)
Comments