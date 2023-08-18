Inaugural HSR Classic Stock Cars at The Glen doubles up with NASCAR

A full field of pristinely restored stock cars, former NASCAR race winners and a competitive lineup of today’s top historic stock car drivers will be on hand at Watkins Glen International for this weekend’s inaugural HSR Historic Stock Cars at The Glen doubleheader. Saturday’s back-to-back races mark the first time that HSR has run as a support series on a full weekend of top-tier NASCAR stock car competition.

ENTRY LIST

The twilight “twin-stage” doubleheader is scheduled to start at 6:15pm ET Saturday before a scheduled stage break at 6:40pm. The racing resumes at 6:55pm to start the final stage that will be a 20-minute dash to the checkered flag at 7:15pm.

Former NASCAR star Joe Nemechek won the most recent HSR Historic Stock Cars race that paid tribute to NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary at last April’s 45th HSR Mitty at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

Nemechek pulled off a flag-to-flag victory in his NEMCO Motorsports 2007 No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado for the NASCAR 75 race win at The Mitty but was chased to the finish line by HSR regular Curt Vogt in his Cobra Automotive 2006 No. 38 Ford Fusion.

Vogt crossed the finish line in second place just 1.114s behind Nemechek and the two drivers resume their battle this weekend while facing another stout field of HSR Historic Stock Car competitors.

Ryan Gemmell finished second in the Sunday HSR Historic Stock Car finale at The Mitty and looks for more success this weekend at The Glen in the 2010 No. 87 Toyota Camry.

Two more entries of note at The Glen are the Ford vs. Chevy father-and-son pairing of Kenny Bupp and his son Jordan Bupp. Jordan drives his 2011 No. 88 Chevrolet Impala while his father Kenny — the oldest driver competing this weekend at a still-quick 86 years old — wheels the 2012 No. 22 Ford Fusion.

Saturday’s races following HSR Stock Car practice and qualifying at The Glen on Friday afternoon.