300 cars confirmed for Porsche Rennsport Reunion 7

Porsche Cars North America, together with WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and Historic Sportscar Racing, has formally announced the on-track schedule for the upcoming Porsche Rennsport Reunion 7. Over 300 race cars will participate in competition at the world’s largest gathering of Porsche enthusiasts across four days. The seventh celebration of Porsche motorsport past, present and future will take place September 28-October 1 in Monterey, Calif.

Porsche enthusiasts will be able to enjoy eight classes of legendary Porsche race cars spanning seven decades. Along with celebrating iconic racers from the past, the field will include the German marque’s most current international prototype racer, the 963. The event will also feature rounds 13 and 14 of the Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America featuring the 911 GT3 Cup car. In addition to the track competition, numerous family friendly activities will be found around the Monterey, Calif. property all four days.

Get more details of the event at VintageMotorsport.com.