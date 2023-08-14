Lamborghini begins testing new hypercar

The brand-new Lamborghini SC63 LMDh has completed its first major test with the Iron Lynx team at Imola, following the car’s reveal at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and initial shakedown at Vallelunga.

The SC63, which is set to compete in the full FIA WEC and select IMSA Endurance Cup races next season, was driven by Lamborghini Squadra Corse drivers Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli, and Daniil Kvyat at the Italian circuit.

During the test, in which Iron Lynx completed 1500 kilometres of running, the Italian works team calibrated the car’s new V8 engine, speed limiter and traction control systems and set up its Xtrac gearbox. It also collected valuable aero and cooling data from the run.

“It’s the first time that we’re involved in such a big project starting from scratch,” said Andrea Piccini, Iron Lynx’s team principal and CEO.

“There are many people working together and the first task is to create the right atmosphere and build a team. Since we drove the car out of the pits in Vallelunga last week, the drivers reported a generally positive feeling.

“We didn’t suffer any major issues, step by step we’re driving longer stints, learning the car and getting faster. Still, a long way to go, a lot of debugging and development needed, but the first impression is definitely positive!”

The SC63 is the first LMDh-rules prototype to be based on a Ligier chassis ‘spine’ and is powered by an all-new 3.8-litre twin turbo V8 engine that has been developed by Lamborghini engineers specifically for the program.

Lamborghini is targeting the FIA WEC 2024 season opener in Qatar next March for the car’s race debut. It is not going to be ready in time for an appearance at the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona in January, the first event on the new-look, five-round IMSA WeatherTech Endurance Cup schedule.