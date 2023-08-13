Mike Shank and Tom Blomqvist on their 2024 IndyCar plans

Team owner Mike Shank and Tom Blomqvist, his new IndyCar driver for 2024, join RACER’s Marshall Pruett to share insights about why he’s being elevated from Meyer Shank Racing’s IMSA program and what the opportunity means to the prototype champion.

