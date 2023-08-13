Jeffers and Taylor share Road America USF Juniors victory spoils

Young Americans Jack Jeffers and Max Taylor each claimed a race win today during the Cooper Tires Grand Prix of Road America, while Brazilian rookie Nicolas Giaffone took another big step toward the USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires championship crown with a pair of second-place finishes.

Exclusive Autosport’s Jeffers led Giaffone (DEForce Racing) to the checkered flag in the opening race this morning by 0.692s. A little later in the day, Taylor (VRD Racing) was adjudged to have been narrowly in front of Giaffone when the yellow flags waved following an incident at the infamous Kink and the race was concluded under caution. Jimmie Lockhart (VRD Racing) and Jeffers both scored a third -place finish.

Four different leaders during this morning’s 10-lap race around the fast and challenging 4.014-mile Road America circuit ensured an exciting start to the day. It began with Jay Howard Driver Development’s series debutant Ayden Ingratta at the front of the field as a result of having posted the quickest of all drivers’ second-fastest laps during the lone qualifying session on Saturday. But the Cooper Tires Pole Award winner was quickly swallowed up in the snarling pack before his race was ended prematurely following contact with a rival and a spin at Canada Corner.

Early leader Taylor completed each of the first four laps in a different position — first, fourth, third and second — before his race also came to an early conclusion at Turn 3, triggering a brief full-course caution.

A restart with four laps remaining saw Jeffers slip from the lead to third place, although he was able to battle his way back to the front and hold off a late charge from championship leader Giaffone to secure his second win of the season.

“The race went well. We were able to get to the lead really early but, as you know, Road America is big for keeping the battle close because of the huge draft,” said Jeffers. “I fell back to third but fought my way back to first. There was a little bit of a kerfuffle on the restart with me and my team messing up a little bit, but we were able to claw back the gap to the DEForce cars and get by them and ultimately take a last lap move on Jimmie and the win.”

Lockhart matched his career-best finish in third as Brazilian rookie Erick Schotten (Exclusive Autosport) posted by far his most impressive performance of the season by holding off Saturday winner Quinn Armstrong (DEForce Racing for fourth.

Schotten also earned the Tilton Hard Charger Award after having started 11th.

The final race of the weekend saw Giaffone claiming his fifth Cooper Tires Pole Award by virtue of the fact his fastest lap in Race 2 — on the final lap — was quicker than anyone else’s second-best lap set during Saturday qualifying.

A six-car battle for top honors later distilled into a two-horse race as Taylor and Giaffone edged clear of the pack. Taylor took the lead with a bold move to the inside of the championship leader at Turn 14 on lap 9, and even though the Brazilian drafted back past as the two leaders crested the hill as the yellow flags flew, race control determined that Taylor had been in front at the moment the caution was called.

“We started from third so I knew I just had to get a good start. Coming into the race, we had to do a full engine swap actually because we were caught up in an accident in Race 2. So mega props to the team for fixing it so quickly and getting me back out there,” related Taylor. “I wouldn’t be here without them and it is a great feeling. On the last few laps, I knew I had to make a move and I just timed it right with the yellow. I sent in into the last corner and got a good enough exit and held it up the straightaway and got the win.”

A titanic battle for third place went the way of Jeffers after the rapid Ingratta ran wide at Turn 5 and then spun at the Kink as he attempted to make up the lost ground. DC Autosport’s Carson Etter, from Villa Park, Calif., also was involved in the incident which triggered the final caution period.

Lockhart eventually was credited with fourth. He also took home the Tilton Hard Charger Award after making up six positions.

The pair of PFC Awards for the winning car owners were shared by Exclusive Autosport’s Michael Duncalfe and VRD Racing’s Dan Mitchell.

Giaffone will head to the series finale, a tripleheader event at Circuit of The Americas in two weeks’ time on August 26-27, with a commanding 72-point lead over Armstrong and Jeffers, who are tied for second. At stake is a Discount Tire Driver Enhancement Scholarship valued at $241,890 to progress onto the next rung on the ladder, USF2000 Presented by Cooper Tires, in 2024.

Race 2 Results

Race 3 Results

Provisional championship points after 13 of 16 races:

1. Nicolas Giaffone, 338

2. Quinn Armstrong, 266

3. Jack Jeffers, 266

4. Joey Brienza, 238

5. Jimmie Lockhart, 212

6. Max Taylor, 188

7. Ethan Barker, 175

8. Lucas Fecury, 173

9. Erick Schotten, 173

10. Brady Golan, 164