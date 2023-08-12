On Episode 114 of Inside the SCCA we continue our series of shows previewing the 50th Solo Nationals. Our guest on this episode is Solo Nationals 100-percenter Susan Anderson. Not sure what a 100-percenter is — you’ll have to tune in to find out!
Inside the SCCA: Solo Nationals 100-percenter Susan Anderson
