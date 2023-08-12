IndyCar silly season update from Gallagher GP at IMS

IndyCar silly season update from Gallagher GP at IMS

By |

Presented by: Skip Barber Racing School

RACER’s Marshall Pruett takes us through the latest silly season developments with Alex Palou.

Or click HERE to watch on YouTube.

Presented by:
RACER’s IndyCar Trackside Report at the Gallagher Grand Prix is presented by Skip Barber Racing School. With multiple locations in the US, Skip Barber Racing School has developed more winning racers than any other school. Their alumni have taken the podium in all facets of motorsports including NASCAR, INDYCAR, SCCA, World Challenge and IMSA. Click to learn more.

, , , , , , , IndyCar, Videos

LATEST NEWS

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home