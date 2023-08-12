Gallagher GP Victory Lap with winner Scott Dixon

Scott Dixon, winner of the Gallagher Grand Prix, enjoys a hearty beer with RACER’s Marshall Pruett and tells the tale of his day and the history he made along the way with Chip Ganassi Racing.

