Dixon tops final practice for IndyCar’s Gallagher GP

Scott Dixon will start on the eighth row of the grid for Saturday’s Gallagher Grand Prix on the Indianapolis road course but he led a Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 1-2 in final practice.

Initially, most of the drivers were keen on a pit stop practice, before the serious race-representative running commenced, assessing the two Firestone tire compounds. For Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden, who will start 20th, there was a real sense of urgency because he would miss the final 10 minutes for being late to the driver weigh-in. Whether it was urgency or anger that drove his efforts, he went fastest after 10 minutes of the half-hour session.

Closest to him at this stage was rookie Marcus Armstrong, top Chip Ganassi Racing qualifier earlier in the afternoon.

Then at the halfway point, 2021 Indy road course winner Rinus VeeKay put Ed Carpenter Racing on top with a 1m11.4844s lap before this was shaded by Callum Ilott of Juncos Hollinger Racing.

Alex Palou, points leader but only ninth-placed starter tomorrow, then came up with a 1m11.1365s for P1, and Kyle Kirkwood, Long Beach and Nashville winner, slipped into fourth.

The closing four minutes saw the Kiwis take flight, Scott Dixon jumping to the top for Ganassi, and Scott McLaughlin taking third for Penske.

Agustin Canapino — who marginally outqualified Juncos Hollinger Racing teammate Ilott — was again impressive, finishing the session in ninth, just behind Marcus Ericsson who was among a few drivers who took a trip through the Turn 1 runoff area.

UP NEXT: Coverage of tomorrow’s Gallagher GP will begin at 2:00pm local (Eastern) time, and the race will be broadcast on the USA Network as well as Peacock.

