No mistakes means big payoffs for Paul Miller Racing

A mistake-free operation has been the foundation of Paul Miller Racing’s season in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, team owner Paul Miller explained after his GT Daytona pairing of Madison Snow and Bryan Sellers expanded their championship lead with their fourth win of the year.

“This has become a dream season for us,” Miller said. “We have never won four races in a single season, and I’m just so impressed by the level this team continues to operate at week in and week out. This is a team that doesn’t often make mistakes, and that’s really been what has driven our success this year.

“We have fast drivers, a great crew, and a good team on the box to call strategy, and everyone has been operating 100% both this weekend at Road America and really all year.”

The No. 1 BMW M4 GT3 crew has a 205-point lead over the No. 27 Heart of Racing Aston Martin squad. Sellers and Snow also vaulted to the lead in the WeatherTech Sprint Cup standings after their dominating win at Road America wherein they led 63 of the 72 laps the GTD field completed.

Snow fended off a charging Frederik Schandorff in the No. 70 Inception Racing McLaren 720s GT3. Schandorff was lapping anywhere from one to two seconds quicker than Snow in the closing laps of the race, but the Paul Miller crew had built up a big enough gap for Snow to make it to the finish before Schandorff could challenge. Uniquely, the Silver-rated Snow completed the bulk of the race as opposed to the Gold-rated Sellers. Snow was in the car for one hour and forty-five minutes to Sellers’ fifty-two minutes.

“I love days like this,” Sellers said after the race. “I love days when everyone executes to the utmost of their ability. I love that Madison was able to take the checkered flag today — that we were able to do that for him. It’s such a great relationship between him and I, you always want to be the one to carry the ball or shoot the last shot or whatever analogy you want to use — but it’s something pretty neat when you’re just as happy for your partner in crime to do it.

“I think everybody here feels that same way, we were all so happy to see him be the one to take the checkered flag. We still have a long way to go in this championship, but as long as we can keep executing like we did today and at the level we have been working at, we will have a chance at the end. Today could not have gone better, but now we need to put our nose to the grindstone and get ready for the next one.”

Snow started and finished the 2h40m race.

“Paul Miller Racing had a perfect weekend and those don’t happen often,” Snow said. “We unloaded with a great car and just made it better as the sessions went on. The crew executed flawlessly all weekend and put in a lot of hard work to help us gain the last few tenths. I was fortunate enough to be able to start the race as well as finish, but the only way a weekend goes like this is with a full team effort.”