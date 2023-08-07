Formula E runner-up Cassidy joins Jaguar

Nick Cassidy has joined Jaguar TCS Racing for the 2023-24 Formula E season, replacing Sam Bird who raced for the team for the last three seasons.

The move comes after Cassidy finished second in the 2022-23 season with four race victories driving for Envision Racing – a Jaguar customer operation which took the Teams’ championship.

“I’m very excited to be joining the Jaguar TCS Racing team for the 2024 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and I am looking forward to racing for a team like Jaguar that has such a successful motorsport history,” said Cassidy. “This season has been my most successful to date, so I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 and fight for points, podiums and wins.”

Cassidy will line up alongside compatriot Mitch Evans, who was also a 2022-23 title contender and matched Cassidy’s season-high wins tally.

“Looking forward to having Mitch as a teammate, we have known each other since we were kids and have raced against each other for years, so I’m proud that we will be racing together and hope to continue to put New Zealand on the map in motorsport.”

Jaguar team principal James Barclay hailed the signing of the 2017 Super GT and 2019 Super Formula champion, and declared his team’s new all-Kiwi lineup as “one of the strongest driver line-ups on the grid”.

“We are thrilled to announce that Nick Cassidy has joined Jaguar TCS Racing,” he said. “Nick’s track record speaks for itself and is someone we have always had our eye on back to his time racing in Japan.

“Since joining Formula E he has gone from strength to strength and his 2023 season was very impressive. Nick was highly motivated to join the team and we are proud to welcome him into the Jaguar family.

“We head into the new season with one of the strongest driver line-ups on the grid and paired with the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 and our talented team we will be looking to once again challenge for both the Drivers and Teams World Championship titles.”

Cassidy’s signing follows news that Evans recently signed a new “multi-year” contract with Jaguar, continuing a relationship that began in 2016, making it the longest driver and team pairing in Formula E history.

“Having been with Jaguar TCS Racing since 2016, it was the natural choice to continue our successful partnership,” he said. “We’ve had some incredible moments over the last seven years and I’m looking forward to writing our next chapter together. I am proud to race for Jaguar and play my part with the team in JLR’s Reimagine strategy.”

After his exit from Jaguar, Bird is expected to join NEOM McLaren for the 2023-24 season.