More 2024 IndyCar event dates locked in

A few more dates on the next NTT IndyCar Series calendar have been confirmed via today’s release of IMSA’s wide array of 2024 schedules for its premiere and training series.

Although most of the offerings fall in places that were expected, IndyCar fans have additional dates to formally plug into their calendars, starting with the St. Petersburg Grand Prix on March 8-10 and the Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 19-21.

IMSA’s return to Detroit across the May 31-June 2 weekend follows the 108th Indianapolis 500 on May 26, and based on nearly a decade of IndyCar’s month of May cadence, the Indianapolis Grand Prix would be likely to run two weeks prior on Friday-Saturday, May 10-11 with Indy 500 qualifying up next on May 18-19.

A change of location for next year’s season finale was announced on Thursday with the Nashville Grand Prix moving to September 13-15, and according to the series, Laguna Seca — its soon-to-be former host of the last race — will remain on the schedule, but at a different point on the calendar.

As RACER recently revealed, the trip west to Monterey was being look at as a perfect solution to fill the extended gap between St. Petersburg and Texas, with Laguna Seca primed to become Round 2 on the schedule. However, a more recent update suggests March — when rainfall is prevalent along the California coast — is no longer under consideration for the event, which could push it to an early summer date in light of the busy IndyCar run from April through May.