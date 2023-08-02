Next Tech Webinar: "Inflation, Interest Rates and Instability"

Join us for Episode #348 of RACE INDUSTRY NOW, the Weekly Webinar Series from EPARTRADE: “Inflation and Interest Rates and Instability, Oh My – An Economic Outlook and Reality Check to Keep Your Business Moving Forward” by Fifth Third Bank Motorsports.

Wednesday, August 9 at 9:00am PST/12:00pm EST: Click here to register

With Jeff Korzenik, Chief Economist, Commercial Bank; Dave Morton, Managing Director, Motorsports; and Alan Sulek, Business Banking Relationship Manager, Motorsports. Hosted by Jeff Hammond from SiriusXM ch 90, Late Shift.

No charge to attend.