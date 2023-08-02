Konica Minolta extends IMSA partnership

Konica Minolta has agreed to an extension of its Official Partnership with IMSA. The renewal continues the relationship that began in 2015 and confirms that the business hub of the paddock will remain known as the Konica Minolta Business Center, which has become a highly recognizable element of the paddock at race events.

The center includes two conference rooms in the 53-foot transporter and additional meeting space that provides Konica Minolta, IMSA, manufacturers, corporate partners, a multitude of race teams and other series stakeholders a place to conduct business at race events.

The prime location in the middle of the action assists Konica Minolta in supporting IMSA partners and stakeholders with their business-to-business opportunities. New for 2023, the Konica Minolta Business Center can now run fully ‘off the grid’ thanks to rooftop solar panels and battery storage units installed prior to this season. The system also provides Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) and plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) charging for IMSA OEM partners to use for at-track product launches, VIP rides, media events and more.

“Konica Minolta is one of the most visible corporate partners in our sport between its relationship with IMSA and its longtime association with the No. 10 WTRAndretti team,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “IMSA’s commitment to showcasing sustainable technologies was a significant contributor to Konica Minolta’s decision to renew its partnership. Looking toward the future, IMSA and Konica Minolta will continue working together to bring more of our sustainability efforts to life.”

Also a longtime partner with the Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport team, Konica Minolta uses the series partnership to expand business development opportunities for the company and its dealers. Konica Minolta will continue hosting VIP Experiences at IMSA events for dealers, customers and business prospects. Konica Minolta guests are immersed in the IMSA experience that provides all-access credentials, behind-the-scenes pit and paddock tours, Hot Lap experiences for high-speed laps around the track in the passenger seat of an IMSA OEM high-performance car alongside a professional driver, and access to the exclusive IMSA WeatherTech Paddock Club VIP hospitality chalet.

“Our partnership with IMSA gets stronger every year and has grown into so much more than a platform to enhance our brand profile. It’s about the people, celebrating our wins and evolving in our shared vision to make the series more sustainable,” said Michael Mathe, Chief of Operations and Sales Enablement, Konica Minolta. “The track is a place to share our mutual love of racing and enjoy the camaraderie of the experience. As part of this, we have greatly benefitted from having a Konica Minolta Business Center at every track, an ideal atmosphere to connect with current and future partners and explore new B2B sales opportunities.”