Cassidy masters the wet to win second London E-Prix

A day on from the frustration of seeing his championship chances evaporate via a collision with his teammate, Nick Cassidy put on a masterful display amid challenging wet conditions in the second Hankook London E-Prix for a fourth win of the season. In the process, he helped ensure his Envision Racing team of its first ABB Formula E World Championship teams’ title.

After a series of delays for the wet weather to recede, Cassidy took charge from the start and strode to a comfortable win, heading home fellow New Zealander Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) and newly crowned champion Jake Dennis (Avalanche Andretti) to deliver the teams’ crown to Jaguar drive train customers Envision Racing, ahead of the factory Jaguar TCS Racing squad.

Cassidy led from pole, lights-to-flag and set the fastest lap of the race, keeping Evans at arm’s length throughout, while the lead pair drew out some 10 seconds over next-best Dennis in the brutal conditions. Not only did the Envision Racing-run Jaguar I-TYPE 6 have the pace advantage but it also looked better on energy, too, and Cassidy led Evans home by 4.934s to clinch the runner-up place in the drivers’ table.

“That was really hard, especially being the race leader — I didn’t know how hard to push,” said Cassidy, who admitted the lights-to-flag run felt oddly simple after the ups and downs of Saturday’s race. “I felt comfortable and it felt strange to have a race as difficult and not have any big moments.”

Sebastien Buemi took sixth in the sister Envision car, fending off Sam Bird in the other Jaguar TCS Racing entry to make doubly sure of teams’ honors.

Norman Nato (Nissan) and outgoing champion Stoffel Vandoorne (DS Penske) were sandwiched between the front three and the squabbling Buemi and Bird, while Nico Mueller (ABT CUPRA) finished eighth.

Dan Ticktum, on home soil in the NIO 333, made a smart early move on Maserati MSG Racing’s Edo Mortara to break into the top 10 and steered to an eventual ninth, ahead of TAG Heuer Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein.

Envision Racing beat out the factory Jaguar TCS Racing team by 12 points in the teams’ title race, while Porsche customers Avalanche Andretti also edged the factory TAG Heuer Porsche team to third, by 10 points.

Dennis wound up 30 points clear of Cassidy in the drivers’ running, with Evans third and Wehrlein fourth.