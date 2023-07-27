Toyota’s Wilson confident of keeping Hamlin in the fold

Joe Gibbs Racing has two NASCAR Cup Series drivers in contract years, but Toyota Racing Development president David Wilson is confident nothing will change with Denny Hamlin and the No. 11 team.

“He will be back,” Wilson (pictured at right, above, with Hamlin) said. “There’s no question in our mind, there is no question in Joe’s mind.”

Hamlin has driven for Gibbs in the Cup Series since 2005 and scored his 50th career victory at Pocono Raceway last weekend. Joe Gibbs Racing switched from fielding Chevrolet to Toyota entries in 2008, and 47 of Hamlin’s 50 victories have been with the manufacturer.

But taking care of Hamlin’s contract seems to just be a formality and a much different scenario from teammate Martin Truex Jr., who has been considering retirement the last few seasons. Truex has Gibbs and Toyota eagerly awaiting his decision about the 2024 racing season.

Hamlin, 42, has expressed no interest in retiring or changing teams.

“We’re working through some details and it’s a complicated consideration because now he’s not just a driver for Joe Gibbs Racing, he’s also a team owner,” Wilson said. “And given that there has to be alignment for Toyota and Denny across both those considerations, (we) just have some stuff that we’re working on, but we’ll get them sorted out.

“I know Denny has always wanted to and intends to retire as a driver from Joe Gibbs Racing and continue as a team owner with Toyota. That’s certainly our intent, and we’re working very vigorously to make sure that, in fact, happens.”

Alongside friend and NBA legend Michael Jordan, Hamlin co-owns two cars in the NASCAR Cup Series for Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace. Hamlin has also never hidden the desire to one day expand the team to more than two cars.

Hamlin has 61 wins for Toyota across all three NASCAR national series. He is the second-winningest driver for Toyota behind Kyle Busch (203).

“Denny plays a huge role in our family and I think both Tyler [Gibbs, general manager TRD] and I have really enjoyed watching his maturation,” Wilson said. “Not just as a driver, not just as a team owner, obviously, because he’s very new to that, but as a human being and as a person.

“I’m really proud of that because let’s face it, 15 years ago, it was difficult to have a conversation about the weather with Denny while you’re standing on the grid next to him. But he’s come a long way. I know he put out his goal of 60 wins in the Cup Series. From my perspective that is absolutely achievable given his level of talent and his determination.”