Lundqvist, Garg set for IMSA LMP3 with Jr III

Bijoy Garg, currently leading the VP Racing SportsCar Challenge LMP3 points, will team up with 2022 Indy Lights champion Linus Lundqvist for the next two two races in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship driving a second Jr III Racing Ligier PS J320.

Lundqvist (pictured above) has had a GTD start in the Rolex 24 At Daytona, but Road America and IMS will be his first races in LMP3 and first WeatherTech Championship starts outside of Daytona.

“I’m excited to be competing in an LMP3, this will be a new experience for me,” said Lundqvist. “I’ve tested in an LMP3, but haven’t raced in one yet so it will be exciting to see how it goes. It will be fun to be back, especially in a different class and on a different circuit.”

The race at Road America will mark Garg’s WeatherTech Championship debut, two years after Jr III’s debut at the Wisconsin circuit in 2021, and will be followed by the new race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“I’m excited to make the move to WeatherTech racing,” said Garg. “I believe the time I had in both the VP and Asian Le Mans Series really helped me prepare for the step up, but every field is different so you can’t really predict how it will go. I’m really looking forward to working with Linus and I think we will make a strong partnership.”

Garg and Lundqvist will join WeatherTech Championship regulars Ari Balogh and Garett Grist for Jr III Racing. Grist is currently third in the points after Balogh had to miss a couple of races due to injury.

“We are beyond excited for the opportunity to run a second WeatherTech car,” said Jr III owner Billy Glavin. “We started out as a team running Prototype Challenge and have worked our way up to competing with two WeatherTech teams in just four seasons. The team has been working hard and we couldn’t have asked for a better team to do this with. I think Bijoy will do great in WeatherTech competition, he’s done really well in VP Challenge so I don’t see why this won’t be the same. This will be Linus ’first time with the team, but he has proved himself in an open wheel car and I believe he will do just the same in a P3.”

The Road America round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship takes place on Aug. 4-6. After the GT-only race at Virginia International Raceway (Aug. 25-27), the full five classes will be back in action for the inaugural TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sept. 15-17.