2024 Ferrari Challenge North America schedule announced

Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli has announced its 2024 calendar for the North American edition of the championship to its drivers and partners at its Sonoma weekend.

The 2024 edition will continue the commitment of the series of visiting the most prestigious and acclaimed circuits on the continent, each offering a distinct mix of competitive challenge and the luxurious accoutrements that drivers, families and partners have come to expect from the longest-running and largest single-make championship on the continent.

To begin, the 2024 season will welcome drivers to a staple of the championship, Circuit of The Americas on April 24-28.

Soon thereafter, drivers will return to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on May 15-19. The technical and demanding circuit has not had a presence in the Challenge championship since 2020, but nevertheless is a driver favorite for its demanding layout and famous Corkscrew corner.

From there, drivers will return to familiar ground, at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in support of the Canadian Grand Prix on June 7-9.

Watkins Glen will represent the halfway mark of the championship on July 17-21, with the historic New York circuit also making a return to the calendar after a year of absence.

Drivers will continue with the North American schedule with a return to California in August, enjoying once again the technical challenges offered by Sonoma Raceway on August 21-25.

Finally, the North American portion of the calendar will wrap up on September 11-15 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, before cars are readied for the Finali Mondiali, the date and time of which will be announced at a later date.

2024 Ferrari Challenge North America schedule:

Circuit of The Americas: April 24 – 28

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca: May 15 – 19

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve: June 7-9

Watkins Glen: July 17 – 21

Sonoma Raceway: Aug 21 – 25

Indianapolis Motor Speedway: Sept 11 – 15

Finali Mondiali – To Be Announced