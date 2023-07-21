Video onboard: Ferrari Challenge at Sonoma

Video onboard: Ferrari Challenge at Sonoma

Ferrari Challenge

Video onboard: Ferrari Challenge at Sonoma

By July 21, 2023 3:00 PM

By |

Sonoma Raceway offers the most significant technical challenge for the drivers of the Ferrari Challenge championship.  Trofeo Pirelli driver, Manny Franco (Ferrari of Lake Forest) shares with us his approach to attacking the demanding layout and elevation changes in his Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo.

, , Ferrari Challenge

IndyCar Setup Sheet

LATEST NEWS

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home