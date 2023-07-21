Inside the SCCA: Women’s Motorsports host Melinda Russell

This episode is dedicated to the memory of two members of our SCCA family who died at an event this past weekend in Packwood, Wash. Godspeed Amber Dawn Jorgensen and Des Toups. We open the episode with a short tribute.

On episode 111 of Inside the SCCA we catch up with Melinda Russell. Melinda is the founder and CEO of the Women’s Motorsports Network. She shines the spotlight and women across the entire spectrum of motorsports. Her passion for racing and her wonderful interview style put her guests at ease and I’m honored to share her podcasts on the RacingWire Podcast network and on The Racing Network YouTube Channel.