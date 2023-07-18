Daly back in for MSR as Pagenaud's recovery continues

The lingering effects from Simon Pagenaud’s massive crash in practice earlier this month at Mid-Ohio will sideline the 2016 IndyCar champion and 2019 Indy 500 winner for this weekend’s doubleheader at Iowa Speedway. In his place is former Iowa polesitter Conor Daly, who subbed for the Frenchman at Meyer Shank Racing in Mid-Ohio.

“I’m thankful to Mike [Shank] and Jim [Meyer] to calling me up to fill in for Simon again this weekend in Iowa,” Daly said. “Obviously I’m wishing him the best and hope that he gets well soon. Iowa has definitely become one of my favorite tracks in the last couple of years.”

Daly will pilot the No. 60 Honda carrying a special livery promoting the new SiriusXM channel for country singer Carrie Underwood, who is performing at the Iowa Hy-Vee IndyCar Weekend event.

“I have qualified really well there – qualified on the pole and started in the top three the last two years,” Daly continued. “Hopefully we can replicate that qualifying performance, but also deliver in the race. The team does an incredible job to prepare the car, so we’re going to do our best for Simon again. We’ll do everything we can to score some more points for the team and I’m thankful to drive this No. 60 car again.”

Pagenaud’s car was driven last weekend in Toronto by MSR sports car champion Tom Blomqvist, who qualified 20th and was taken out in a first-lap crash caused by another driver.