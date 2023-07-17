Radical Cup concludes first street race in Toronto

With rain falling overnight and the race before the final Blue Marble Radical Cup North America race of the weekend using wet weather tires, the option was given to Radical teams and drivers on which tires to use. With the field split between wet and dry weather Hankooks, it was a bit of an aggressive first lap by some as they looked to take advantage of their specific tire choice while others were forced to be easy in the less-than-ideal conditions.

“What a great event in Toronto,” declared Radical Motorsport’s Tom Drewer. “The racing was great, the weather threw some curve balls our way but, in the end, we completed the weekend and put on a great show. All of our races were completed in front of thousands of spectators as we showed the Radical Cup program to a new audience here in Canada.”

While Jon Field entered the day with the hopes of sweeping the weekend in the Platinum class, it was Louis Schriber who ended the third and final race of the weekend on top. Wayne Williams had a career weekend in Radical Cup competition adding to his podium result and pole position on Saturday with another podium finish, this time in the second position as Field crossed the line third for first, first and third in his three-wheel-to-wheel races. “Indy Al” Miller, who took the lead at the start, was able to come home in the fourth position ahead of Kevin Poitras in P5.

It was the Danny Dyszelski and Nick Persing show again in the Pro 1500 class as the championship combatants finished first and second again with Dyszelski leading the way. Canadian Austin Riley took the lead on the opening lap but was unable to keep the WISKO Racing and Radical Northwest competitors behind him, although he did secure his second podium result of the weekend. Dyszelski scored the win with Persing and Riley celebrating on the podium with him. RySpec Racing put a pair of drivers inside the top five as Robert Soroka finished just behind Riley with race two winner on the weekend Gregg Gorski finishing fifth. Danny Dyszelski was also awarded the race three Hard Charger Award.

Robert Cipriani-Detres added his second win of the weekend as he climbed to the top step of the podium for Team Stradale putting on another show in the Pro 1340 class. Ken Savage, the first race winner on the weekend, found his way back to the podium, this time in the second position as Jace Bacon added another podium result to his resume. Huw Leahy crossed the line fourth, just shy of the podium as Seth Bacon was classified in the fifth position.

“This weekend also showcased FEL’s Emzone Radical Cup Canada series and the Blue Marble Radical Cup at one of Canada’s most prestigious events, and wow, did they put on a show,” said Drewer. “And once again Radical has allowed its customers to tick off yet another bucket list experience.”

Next up for the Blue Marble Radical Cup North America program is a trip to Austin, Texas, and Circuit of The Americas in late August. Follow the Blue Marble Radical Cup social media pages for news, information, photos, and more.

Blue Marble Radical Cup events are open to all local and regional Radical racers with eligible cars to participate. More information, including links to register for events and obtain licensing, can be found at www.radicalmotorsport.com.