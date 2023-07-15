Chip Ganassi Racing, Omologato announce partnership

Leading motorsports-themed watch brand Omologato has entered into a partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing that will involve a range of collaborative initiatives.

One highlight of this collaboration will be the development of a special edition watch collection that the watch brand says is designed to capture the essence of Chip Ganassi Racing. The timepieces will incorporate iconic design elements, team colors, and the CGR logo.

“Joining forces with Chip Ganassi Racing is an incredible honor for Omologato,” said Omologato founder Shami Kalra.

“We are excited to combine our expertise in watchmaking with (CGR’s) legendary racing pedigree. This collaboration will allow us to create exceptional timepieces that embody the spirit of Chip Ganassi Racing and provide fans with a tangible connection to the team they admire.”

As part of the partnership, Omologato will become an official partner of Chip Ganassi Racing, with its branding prominently displayed across CGR’s race cars, team apparel, and various promotional platforms.

“We are thrilled to partner with Omologato, a brand that shares our passion for racing,” said CGR owner Chip Ganassi. “Omologato’s attention to detail and their ability to capture the essence of motorsport in their watches is remarkable. We look forward to collaborating on special projects and providing our fans with unique opportunities to showcase their love for our team through these high-quality timepieces.”