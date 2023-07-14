Goodwood cancels Saturday program at Festival of Speed due to high winds

Saturday at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK has been canceled, marking the first time – COVID-aside – that the event has been called off.

After heavy rains battered the Goodwood estate on Friday, strong winds are forecast for Saturday, and following several hours of speculation, Festival organizers have now confirmed they will not proceed with Saturday’s activities.

“It is with deep regret that we have taken the decision that the Goodwood Festival of Speed will not go ahead tomorrow (Saturday 15 July 2023),” organizers said in a statement. “After consulting meteorologists, health and safety experts and other key stakeholders, we have taken the decision to close the event site due to a severe wind warning in the Goodwood area.

“On-site safety is our highest priority and the forecasted high winds will pose a serious risk to various temporary structures across the site. We politely ask that you do not travel to Goodwood or attempt to access the site.

“This decision has not been made lightly and His Grace, The Duke of Richmond, along with the whole Festival of Speed team, are deeply saddened that we will not run the event on Saturday for the first time in its 30-year history.”

The statement added that the event would continue as planned on Sunday, and that with that day already being a sell-out, no Saturday ticket holders will be admitted. Refunds to be given.

This year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed has so far featured celebrations of Porsche’s 75th anniversary, and McLaren’s 60th, with collections of historic cars from each marque taking to the famed Goodwood Hill on Thursday and Friday, although the majority of McLaren’s Formula 1, IndyCar, and Can Am machinery didn’t run on Friday due to the heavy rain.

Sebastian Vettel had been set to appear on Saturday driving a McLaren MP4/8 and Williams FW14B, both powered by sustainable fuels. He is still scheduled to appear on Sunday.