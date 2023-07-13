SRX moves Thunder Road event to Stafford due to flooding

SRX has dropped next week’s scheduled event at Thunder Road due to the intense floods that have devastated central Vermont, and will run a second event at Stafford Motor Speedway in Connecticut instead. Thunder Road has been given a date on the 2024 schedule in place of this year’s.

“Throughout the last week, the state of Vermont and city of Barre, VT have been devastated by intense rain and catastrophic flooding, leading to a declaration of a State of Emergency by President Joe Biden,” said the series in a statement. “Our thoughts at SRX are with the people of Vermont.”

“After two days of conversations between SRX Chief Executive Officer, Don Hawk, Governor Phil Scott and Thunder Road Track Owner, Chris Michaud, we have collectively made the difficult yet necessary decision to move the location of next week’s race from Thunder Road Speedbowl to Stafford Motor Speedway in Stafford Springs, CT.

“While we’re disappointed to not visit Thunder Road this summer, SRX has awarded Thunder Road a 2024 race date. Thunder Road will refund all tickets that were purchased for this year’s race.”