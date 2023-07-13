10-day PVGP motorsport festival kicks off with Historics at Pitt Race

The Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix is ready to launch its 41st year of races and car shows with a 10-Day Motorsport Festival from July 14-23.

“We’re often asked what’s new,” said Dan DelBianco, PVGP executive director. “Our schedule, like most major events, remains basically the same year to year, it’s the different cars and personalities that are intertwined with our event that make up what is new.

“We’ve even added three new events this year with a Car Show at the Terminal in the Strip last month and the Sewickley Stampede & Roundup during race week and coming in August, we debut the 5 Card Garage Tour.”

Highlights of the event include…

Ferrari Marque of the Year

The Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix chose Ferrari as the 2023 Marque of the Year with a special nod to N.A.R.T. – the North American Racing Team, that achieved worldwide success racing Ferraris. They will be featured at the Cortile della corsa at Schenley Park on July 22/23 and during all 10 days of the PVGP. Luigi Chinetti, Jr. will serve as the Grand Marshal. Ferrari owners and enthusiasts are planning to converge on the region from the races in Beaver County to the Butler Airport and throughout Pittsburgh.

Shelby Convention

Shelby American Automobile Club (SAAC) and Team Shelby are combining forces to stage their 48th national convention during the PVGP Historics July 13 through 15 at Pittsburgh International Race Complex, a premiere motorsport and entertainment facility in Beaver County. Shelby enthusiasts will take to the the track on Thursday and Friday, July 13 and 14, building toward Saturday with a massive car show and a Shelby Race featuring Cobras, Mustang GT350s and GT40s. Special Shelby Guests Peter Brock and Camilo Pardo are in town for the Shelby Convention.

See more details of the event at VintageMotorsport.com.