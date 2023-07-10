Pitt reveals more details about Hamilton-suported F1 movie

Brad Pitt admits he is “a little giddy” to be able to drive a replica Formula 1 car during grand prix weekends as he gives away more about the plot of the film currently in production.

A fictional team, called APXGP, was present at Silverstone during the British Grand Prix weekend with a full garage set-up, paddock presence and two specially-designed cars running on track. Pitt was driving for some scenes and says the access and opportunities given to the Apple Studios production is making for exciting filming.

“I’m a little giddy right now, I’ve got to say,” he told Sky Sports after being out on track. “It’s great to be here. Having such a laugh, time of my life.

“It’s all been great. The vibe’s amazing, you know that. Just to be a part of in this way and tell our story. Everyone’s been really cool with us. The teams have opened their doors to us. The FIA, Mohammed (ben Sulayem), have been really helpful. F1, Stefano (Domenicali) – everyone has been really amazing that we can do this. And it’s going to be really good.”

Admitting “only my ego” has been hurt as a result of a few trips through the grass during training for the film, Pitt insists he wasn’t fazed to be driving on track during the race weekend.

“No, I really wasn’t. The guys really prepared me well. There’s a couple of corners I can see the stands… on the straights you had a bit of time to look around. I’m really focused on the lines and what we’re trying to create in these moments.

“I wanna say. For all the armchair experts out there. You’ve got to give us a little breathing room if you see any spin-outs, or something that looks like a stall, it’s by design!”

There was also praise for both Carlin – who have helped adapt the F2 car alongside Mercedes and provided training to the drivers – and Lewis Hamilton for their focus on ensuring the film’s sporting aspects are true to life.

“Yeah we’ve got Trevor Carlin’s team. They’ve been sensational keeping us safe and training us and operating the show like the real thing. It should be as authentic as we can get it.

“And also Lewis, who’s also our producer, who’s really, really intent that we respect the sport, that we really show it for what it is. I have to tell you as a civilian I had no idea what it takes to be a driver; the aggression, the dexterity, they’re amazing and I have so much respect for everyone out there in all the different classes.”

And Pitt was also willing to explain a little more about the plot of the as-yet-untitled film, having been on the grid in character as Sonny Hayes ahead of Sunday’s race.

“So he has a horrible crash, kind of craps out and disappears and is racing in other disciplines. His friend, played by Javier Bardem, is a team owner. They’re a last placed owner. 21, 22 on the grid. They’ve never scored a point. They have a young phenom played by Damson Idris. He brings me in as a kind of Hail Mary and hi-jinx ensure.

“I’ll tell you what’s amazing about it. You’ll see the cameras mounted all over the car. You’ve never seen speed, you’ve never seen the G-forces like this. It’s really amazing.”